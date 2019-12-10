Energy Sector Update for 12/10/2019: DVN,DOW,ENB,ENB.TO,SLB

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.05%

CVX +0.56%

COP -0.47%

SLB -0.40%

OXY +0.56%

Energy stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising less than 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down less than 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was rising 9 cents to $59.11 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing 1 cent to $64.26 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.57 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping over 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing nearly 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was falling 0.4%.

(+) Devon Energy (DVN) was fractionally higher after the oil and natural gas producer said it has signed an agreement with chemical giant Dow (DOW) to assist with the joint development of some of Devon's acreage in central Oklahoma. Devon is expected to monetize 50% of its working interest in 133 undrilled locations in exchange for about a $100 million drilling carry over the next four years.

(+) Enbridge Inc (ENB) was 0.5% higher after the Canadian pipeline company said it will increase its quarterly dividend paid to investors in 2020 by 9.8% over current levels to $0.81 per share, starting on March 1 to shareholders of record on Feb. 14.

(-) Schlumberger (SLB) was narrowly lower after the oilfield-services company Tuesday said Simon Ayat will step down as chief financial officer on Jan. 22 and be succeeded by vice president of finance Stephane Biguet. Ayat will remain with Schlumberger as a strategic adviser for two years, the company said.

