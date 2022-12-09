Energy
Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2022: TTE, TRP, XLE, USO, UNG

December 09, 2022 — 09:23 am EST

Energy stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.6% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 4% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1% at $72.16 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.8% to $76.78 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4.3% higher at $6.22 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was slipping past 1% after saying it will log an impairment of about $3.70 billion in Q4 as it will no longer account for its 19.4% stake in natural gas producer PAO Novatek.

TC Energy (TRP) said Thursday it has temporarily shut down the Keystone pipeline following a confirmed release of oil into a creek in southern Nebraska. TC Energy was declining 0.3%.

