Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2022: RCON, CPG, CPG.TO, NVGS, HEP

Energy stocks extended their midday losses Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 3.5% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.03 higher at $71.49 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $0.49 to $76.64 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.37 to $6.33 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Recon Technology (RCON) climbed 9.5% after the Chinese energy services company late Thursday said its Huang Hua BHD Petroleum Equipment Manufacturing subsidiary received a 3.97 million renminbi ($570,000) contract to provide heating furnaces to an unnamed Chinese oil and gas company. The deal also calls on Huang Hua to provide maintenance and repair services after installation.

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) advanced 1% after saying it has negotiated a new term loan and revolving credit facility that will provide the liquified natural gas shipping company with $111.8 million in total borrowing capacity.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) declined 1.4% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer announced its purchase of additional Kaybob Duvernay assets in Alberta from Paramount Resources for $375 million in cash. The company also declared a Q1 dividend of $0.10 per share, up 25% over the prior quarter.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) slid 4.1% after Citigroup began coverage of the pipeline and petroleum storage company with a neutral rating and a $19 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.