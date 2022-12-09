Energy
Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2022: CPG, CPG.TO, NVGS, HEP

December 09, 2022 — 01:34 pm EST

Energy stocks were lower this Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 2.4% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was less than 0.1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling $0.77 to $70.69 per barrel, reversing earlier gains, while North Sea Brent crude also was declining $0.52 to $75.63 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.13 higher at $6.09 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Crescent Point Energy (CPG) declined 1.4% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer announced its purchase of additional Kaybob Duvernay assets in Alberta from Paramount Resources for $375 million in cash. The company also declared a Q1 dividend of $0.10 per share, up 25% over the prior quarter.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) slid 4.1% after Citigroup began coverage of the pipeline and petroleum storage company with a neutral rating and a $19 price target.

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) was 0.4% higher after saying it has negotiated a new term loan and revolving credit facility that will provide the liquified natural gas shipping company with $111.8 million in total borrowing capacity.

Energy
