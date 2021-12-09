Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2021: PNM,AGR,PBA,PPL.TO,TTE

Energy stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping less than 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining $0.89 to $71.47 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping $0.88 to $74.94 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.04 higher at $3.85 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, PNM Resources (PNM) shares declined 2.5% after state regulators in New Mexico rejected the electric utility's proposed merger with Avangrid (AGR). Five federal agencies and state regulators previously had signed off on the deal, leaving the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission the only remaining approval needed to complete the transaction. Avangrid shares were 2.7% lower this afternoon.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) slid 1.5% after the Canadian pipeline company began a $1 billion private placement of senior unsecured medium-term notes, consisting of a $500 million tranche of 3.53% notes maturing in December 2031 and a $500 million offering of 4.49% notes due in December 2051.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) fell 0.7% after the French energy major Thursday said it has closed on the $350 million sale of its stake in non-strategic assets in Gabon to Perenco Oil and Gas Gabon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.