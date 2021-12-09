Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2021: EC, PBA

Energy stocks were dropping premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 0.7%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.0% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) dipped 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.80 at $71.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was down $0.63 to $75.19 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $3.82 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Colombian energy firm Ecopetrol (EC) was flat on plans to invest between $4.8 billion and $5.8 billion in its projects in South America in 2022.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) was unchanged after initiating an offering of $1 billion senior unsecured medium-term notes.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) is asking federal regulators for more time to build the proposed Stage 3 expansion at its Corpus Christi LNG export plant in Texas due to COVID-19 related delays, according to a Reuters report. Shares of the company were fractionally higher.

