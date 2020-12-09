Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2020: WTI, TALO, RDS.A, RDS.B, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining in pre-bell Wednesday trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was advancing by more than 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.32% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.42 at $46.02 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.50 to $49.34 per barrel and natural gas futures were 8 cents higher at $2.48 per 1 million BTU.

W&T Offshore (WTI) was climbing past 1% after saying it expects its fourth-quarter production to average between 34,700 and 36,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with an earlier production estimate of 31,500 to 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Talos Energy (TALO) was down more than 19% after it priced a public offering of 8.25 million common shares for gross proceeds of approximately $73.4 million.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has reportedly seen the departure of some clean energy executives against the backdrop of discord over how far and quickly the energy titan should turn to producing environmentally friendly fuels, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified sources. RDS.A shares were more than 1% higher recently.

