Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2020: NOG,PPIH,TALO

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 30 cents to $45.71 per barrel, reversing an earlier decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 10 cents to $48.94 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $2.46 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was rising 0.7%.

In company news, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) climbed 5.6% after S&P late Tuesday raised the company's issuer credit rating To CCC+ from a previous selective default rating following its recent debt repurchases. The ratings shop maintained its negative long-term outlook for the energy company.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings (PPIH) rose 3.3% after Wednesday saying its Perma-Pipe Middle East FZC and Perma-Pipe India Perma-Pipe PVT subsidiaries have installed large capacity production lines at its facilities in the United Arab Emirates and India for a wide range of piping materials and specialty shapes serving the energy and water transmission industries.

Talos Energy (TALO) fell 19% after pricing a $73.4 million public offering of 8.25 million shares at $8.90 each, or 15% under Tuesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to fund its financing strategy and to repay a portion of its outstanding debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.