Energy
NOG

Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2020: NOG,PPIH,TALO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 30 cents to $45.71 per barrel, reversing an earlier decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 10 cents to $48.94 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $2.46 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was rising 0.7%.

In company news, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) climbed 5.6% after S&P late Tuesday raised the company's issuer credit rating To CCC+ from a previous selective default rating following its recent debt repurchases. The ratings shop maintained its negative long-term outlook for the energy company.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings (PPIH) rose 3.3% after Wednesday saying its Perma-Pipe Middle East FZC and Perma-Pipe India Perma-Pipe PVT subsidiaries have installed large capacity production lines at its facilities in the United Arab Emirates and India for a wide range of piping materials and specialty shapes serving the energy and water transmission industries.

Talos Energy (TALO) fell 19% after pricing a $73.4 million public offering of 8.25 million shares at $8.90 each, or 15% under Tuesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to fund its financing strategy and to repay a portion of its outstanding debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOG PPIH TALO

Latest Energy Videos

    #TradeTalks: What needs to be done to move the energy evolution forward

    Dan Dicker Author of Turning Oil Green joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what needs to be done to move the energy evolution forward.

    6 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular