Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2020: GLNG,NOG,PPIH,TALO

Energy stocks were modestly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 8 cents lower at $45.52 per barrel, reversing a mid-day advance that followed a surprise 15.2 million-barrel increase in US inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract added 3 cents to $48.87 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 4 cents to $2.44 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Golar LNG (GLNG) was fractionally higher after a class-action lawsuit filed against the liquefied natural gas shipping and regasification company, chief executive Iain Ross and the former CEO of its Hygo Energy Transition joint venture was dismissed when the lead plaintiff voluntarily withdrew his case but retained his ability to join another class-action suit, according to an order filed Tuesday in US District Court in New York City.

Talos Energy (TALO) fell nearly 20% after pricing a $73.4 million public offering of 8.25 million shares at $8.90 each, or 15% under Tuesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to fund its financing strategy and to repay a portion of its outstanding debt.

To the upside, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) climbed 3.8% after S&P late Tuesday raised the company's issuer credit rating To CCC+ from a previous selective default rating following its recent debt repurchases. The ratings shop maintained its negative long-term outlook for the energy company.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings (PPIH) rose 3.1% after Wednesday saying its Perma-Pipe Middle East FZC and Perma-Pipe India Perma-Pipe PVT subsidiaries have installed large capacity production lines at its facilities in the United Arab Emirates and India for a wide range of piping materials and specialty shapes serving the energy and water transmission industries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.