Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2019: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, CPK, EPD, ENB, AM, AR

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.16%

CVX: -0.49%

COP: +0.06%

SLB: +0.92%

OXY: -1.92%

Energy stocks were marginally lower in late trade Monday. The NYSE Energy Sector Index was off fractionally while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was down $0.19 to $59.01 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract was down $0.22 to $64.17 per barrel while January natural gas futures were $0.09 lower to $2.24 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil was a touch up while United States Natural Gas slipped almost 5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.4%.

In industry news: Goldman Sachs raised its 2020 Brent spot price outlook to $63/bbl from $60 previously, while keeping long-term anchor price at $55/bbl, Bloomberg reported.

In other sector news:

(-) Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) was nearly 1% weaker after striking a deal to buy South Jersey Industries' (SJI) subsidiary Elkton Gas, which operates in Cecil County, Maryland, for an undisclosed amount.

(+) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Enbridge (ENB) said they have signed a letter of intent for the joint development of a deepwater crude oil terminal in the Gulf of Mexico that will be able to fully load Very Large Crude Carriers. Both stocks were firmer in late trade.

(+) Antero Midstream (AM) was rising more than 15% after announcing the buyback of $100 million of its shares from Antero Resources. They also agreed on a growth incentive fee program, under which Antero Midstream will reduce low pressure gathering fees for volumes gathered from Jan. 1 through December 31, 2023, subject to certain volume targets.

(+) Antero Resources (AR) was gaining 16% in value after it unveiled deals that would cut its costs by about $350 million over the next four years, including the growth incentive fee program with Antero Midstream. Antero Resources also announced an asset sale program that aims to raise $750 million to $1 billion in proceeds, to be completed in 2020.

