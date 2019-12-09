Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2019: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, AM, AR, PEGI

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.6%

CVX: -0.53%

COP: +0.24%

SLB: +1.17%

OXY: -1.84%

Energy heavyweights were higher in midday trade Monday, after gaining on oil production-cut news last week, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index fractionally higher while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were 0.1% up as a group.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was down $0.25 to $58.95 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract dipped $0.23 to $64.16 per barrel while January natural gas futures were 12 cents lower at $2.21 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil was a touch up while United States Natural Gas slipped almost 6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.5%.

In industry news: Goldman Sachs raised its 2020 Brent spot price outlook to $63/bbl from $60 previously, while keeping long-term anchor price at $55/bbl, Bloomberg reported.

In other sector news:

(+) Antero Midstream (AM) was rising almost 18% after announcing the buyback of $100 million of its shares from Antero Resources. They also agreed on a growth incentive fee program, under which Antero Midstream will reduce low pressure gathering fees for volumes gathered from Jan. 1 through December 31, 2023, subject to certain volume targets.

(+) Antero Resources (AR) was gaining 25% in value after it unveiled deals that would cut its costs by about $350 million over the next four years, including the growth incentive fee program with Antero Midstream. Antero Resources also announced an asset sale program that aims to raise $750 million to $1 billion in proceeds, to be completed in 2020.

(-) Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was nearly 1% lower following the expiration of its 35-day solicitation period under its merger deal with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board that yielded no counter-offer.

