Energy Sector Update for 12/09/2019: AM, AR

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.73%

CVX: -1.00%

COP: -0.73%

SLB: -0.76%

OXY: -2.56%

Energy heavyweights were retreating pre-bell Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was down $0.73 at $58.47 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract lost $0.92 to $63.80 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 10 cents lower at $2.23 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.73% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 5.32% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Antero Midstream (AM), which was climbing nearly 6% after announcing the buyback of $100 million of its shares from Antero Resources (AR). The companies also agreed on a growth incentive fee program, under which Antero Midstream will reduce low pressure gathering fees for volumes gathered from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2023, subject to certain volume targets.

(+) Antero Resources (AR) was gaining nearly 12% in value after it unveiled deals that would cut its costs by about $350 million over the next four years, including the growth incentive fee program with Antero Midstream (AM). Antero Resources also announced an asset sale program that aims to raise $750 million to $1 billion in proceeds, to be completed in 2020.

