Energy Sector Update for 12/08/2023: NOVA, BORR, HES, CVX

Energy stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index gained 1.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 2.8% to $71.29 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was advancing 2.5% to $75.87 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.9% lower at $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) shares tumbled 16% after two lawmakers sent a letter to the US Department of Energy Loan Programs Office Director Jigar Shah about a $3 billion partial loan guarantee to the company's Sunnova Energy unit.

Borr Drilling (BORR) shares jumped more than 7% after its board approved a $100 million share-buyback plan.

Chevron (CVX) and Hess (HES) said in separate regulatory filings that they have received requests from the US Federal Trade Commission for additional information on their merger agreement. Hess rose 2.3%, and Chevron added 1.4%.

