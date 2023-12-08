Energy Sector Update for 12/08/2023: DLNG, PR, CVX, HES, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was gaining 0.8%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.1% at $70.77 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 2.2% to $75.70 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.2% higher at $2.59 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) was declining by over 6% after it reported Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.01, down from $0.04 a year earlier. One analyst surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.11.

Permian Resources (PR) was up more than 1% after saying its Permian Resources Operating subsidiary priced a $500 million private placement of 7% senior notes due 2032.

Chevron (CVX) and Hess (HES) said in separate regulatory filings that they have received requests from the US Federal Trade Commission for additional information on their merger agreement. Hess was 0.6% higher and Chevron was advancing nearly 1% pre-bell.

