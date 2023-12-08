Energy Sector Update for 12/08/2023: BORR, DLNG, CVX, HES

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both adding almost 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index gained 1.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 2.1% to $70.79 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was advancing 1.9% to $75.44 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were fractionally lower at $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Borr Drilling (BORR) shares jumped more than 7% after its board approved a $100 million share-buyback plan.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) fell 1.64% after it reported Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.01, down from $0.04 a year earlier. One analyst surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.11.

Chevron (CVX) and Hess (HES) said in separate regulatory filings that they have received requests from the US Federal Trade Commission for additional information on their merger agreement. Hess rose 1.7% and Chevron added 1%.

