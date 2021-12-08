Energy Sector Update for 12/08/2021: EZFL,ET,CNP,TTE

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.1% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.37 to $72.42 per barrel, reversing a morning decline, after the Energy Information Administration reported a decline of 200,000 barrels during the seven days ended Dec. 3, trailing market estimates looking for a drop of 1.8 million barrels last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.42 to $75.86 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.14 higher at $3.85 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, EzFill (EZFL) was racing to a 7.9% gain after the on-demand fuel services company said it will provide regularly scheduled fueling services for the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? fleet in the Miami area with plans to service fleets in additional markets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has turned 2.3% higher this afternoon, reversing a 1.4% decline earlier Wednesday that followed the pipeline company pricing a $665.2 million secondary offering of nearly 87 million common units owed by a CenterPoint Energy (CNP) subsidiary.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) climbed 1.5% after the energy major announced a new partnership with Plastic Omnium to produce new plastic materials from recycled polypropylene and sourced from industrial and domestic waste streams.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.