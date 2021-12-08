Energy Sector Update for 12/08/2021: EQNR,EZFL,ET,CNP,TTE

Energy stocks were slightly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.31 higher at $72.36 per barrel, reversing its prior decline after the Energy Information Administration reported a decline of 200,000 barrels in commercial inventories during the seven days ended Dec. 3, trailing market estimates expecting a drop of 1.8 million barrels last week. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.11 to $3.82 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equinor (EQNR) rose 2.1% after the Norwegian energy major Wednesday disclosed plans to acquire production licenses in the Statfjord field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf now owned by privately held Spirit Energy for $50 million. The deal also includes a contingent payment linked to commodity prices during a 15-month period ending next December 2022.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has turned 1% higher this afternoon, reversing a 1.4% decline earlier Wednesday that followed the pipeline company pricing a $665.2 million secondary offering of nearly 87 million common units owned by a CenterPoint Energy (CNP) subsidiary.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) climbed 1.7% after the French energy major announced a new partnership with Plastic Omnium to produce new plastic materials from recycled polypropylene and sourced from industrial and domestic waste streams.

EzFill (EZFL) gained 5.5% after the on-demand fuel services company said it will provide regularly scheduled fueling services for the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? fleet in the Miami area with plans to service fleets in additional markets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.