Energy Sector Update for 12/08/2020: SU,SU.TO,GTE,GTE.TO,XEC,BKR

Energy stocks were ending higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 16 cents lower at $45.60 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 8 cents to $48.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slipped 1 cent to $2.40 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Suncor (SU) was 2% higher after the Canadian petroleum producer Tuesday was identified as a strategic investor in a new biofuels plant to be built in suburban Montreal by Enerkem and other energy companies. Once operational, the facility is expected to convert more than 200,000 tons of non-recyclable waste and wood waste using hydrogen and oxygen produced by electrolysis and excess hydroelectricity capacity into nearly 125 million liters of biofuels each year. Suncor's investment stake was not disclosed.

Baker Hughes (BKR) rose 1% after the oilfield-services company announced a 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Aramco to develop and commercialize a broad range of non-metallic products for energy market applications and building a new facility at the King Salman Energy Park in Saudi Arabia's eastern province.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) was hanging on to a fractional gain in late trade after JP Morgan Tuesday raised its price target on the oil and natural gas producer by $10 to $45 a share and reiterated its overweight rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) raced over 25% higher after late Monday projecting FY21 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in a range of $165 million to $260 million based on an average annual price for Brent crude oil of $44 to $56 per barrel and straddling the Capital IQ consensus for FY21 EBITDA looking for $199.7 million. The company also sees FY21 cash flow between $150 million to $170 million, topping the $135.4 million Street view.

