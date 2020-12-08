Energy Sector Update for 12/08/2020: GTE,GTE.TO,XEC,BKR

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 9 cents to $45.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 9 cents to $48.88 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.44 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was unchanged while the United States Natural Gas Fund was slipping 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2% gain.

In company news, Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) raced over 24% higher after late Monday projecting FY21 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in a range of $165 million to $260 million based on an average annual price for Brent crude oil of $44 to $56 per barrel and straddling the Capital IQ consensus for FY21 EBITDA looking for $199.7 million. The company also sees FY21 cash flow between $150 million to $170 million, topping the $135.4 million Street view.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) rose 1.5% after JP Morgan Tuesday raised its price target on the oil and natural gas producer by $10 to $45 a share and reiterated its overweight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was hanging on to a nearly 1% gain after the oilfield-services company announced a 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Aramco to develop and commercialize a broad range of non-metallic products for energy market applications. The Novel Non-Metallic Solutions Manufacturing joint venture follows the companies signing a July 2019 memorandum of understanding and beginning plans to build a new facility at the King Salman Energy Park in Saudi Arabia's eastern province.

