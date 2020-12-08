Energy Sector Update for 12/08/2020: BKR, POR, NEE, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Energy stocks were trading lower on premarket Tuesday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) lost 1.1%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) retreated 0.7%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) gained 0.8%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.33 to $45.43 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude declined $0.25 per barrel to $48.54 and the natural gas futures were 1 cent higher to $2.42 per 1 million BTU.

Baker Hughes (BKR) gained more than 1% after announcing that it has formed a 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Aramco to develop and commercialize a broad range of non-metallic products for energy market applications.

Meanwhile, shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM) declined 1% during premarket trading on Tuesday. The company may be in for a proxy fight after Engine No. 1, a new activist investment firm, said on Monday it plans to nominate four director candidates to the company's board at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.

In other sector news, Portland General Electric (POR) said its joint venture project in eastern Oregon with NextEra Energy's (NEE) renewable energy subsidiary has started commercial production. Portland General Electric and NextEra Energy were both trading fractionally higher before markets open on Tuesday.

