Energy Sector Update for 12/07/2023: TALO, CVX, WDS, XLE, USO, UNG

December 07, 2023 — 09:23 am EST

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.3% at $70.31 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.2% to $75.21 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.1% lower at $2.57 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Talos Energy (TALO) was gaining over 5% in value after saying it continues to expect Q4 average production of 66,500 to 68,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Chevron (CVX) was slightly higher after saying it expects organic capital expenditure between $15.5 billion and $16.5 billion for consolidated subsidiaries and an affiliate capital expenditure budget of roughly $3 billion for 2024.

Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos are in preliminary discussions over a potential merger, the companies said in separate statements in response to media speculation. Woodside Energy Group was marginally advancing pre-bell.

