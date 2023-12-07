Energy Sector Update for 12/07/2023: NFG, CDZI, TALO, D

Energy stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index declined 0.7%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $69.46 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was little changed at $74.33 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks declined 117 billion cubic feet in the week ended Dec. 1, a larger drop than the 107 billion decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 10 billion in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were steady at $2.568 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, National Fuel Gas (NFG) kept its quarterly dividend at $0.495 a share. The stock added 0.7%.

Cadiz (CDZI) said Executive Chair Susan Kennedy will be full-time chief executive officer, starting Jan. 1. The company's shares jumped 5.8%.

Talos Energy (TALO) shares gained 4.2% after the company said it continues to expect Q4 average production of 66,500 to 68,500 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

Dominion Energy (D) said Thursday its battery storage facility in Chesterfield County, Virginia, is now operational. Its shares were little changed.

