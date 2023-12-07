Energy Sector Update for 12/07/2023: CDZI, D, TALO

Energy stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% decrease, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was edging modestly higher to $69.46 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was dropping 0.1% to $74.24 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks declined by 117 billion cubic feet in the week ended Dec. 1, a larger drop than the 107 billion decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 10 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 0.01% higher at $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Cadiz (CDZI) said Thursday that Executive Chair Susan Kennedy will become its full-time chief executive, starting Jan. 1. Its shares jumped 7%.

Talos Energy (TALO) shares gained almost 4% after saying it continues to expect Q4 average production of 66,500 to 68,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Dominion Energy (D) said Thursday its battery storage facility in Chesterfield County, Virginia, is now operational. Its shares rose 0.5%.

