Energy Sector Update for 12/07/2022: WPRT, WPRT.TO, CLNE, WM, NRG, VVNT

Energy stocks turned narrowly lower this Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was falling 1.7% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.65 to $72.60 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said commercial inventories dropped by 5.2 million barrels during the seven days ended Dec. 2 compared with market expectations for a 3.3 million-barrel decline last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.52 to $77.83 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.27 higher at $5.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) rose 2.7% after the alternative fuels technologies company said it was selected to supply liquefied petroleum gas for an unnamed vehicle manufacturer as it works to meet Euro 7 emission limits. Westport estimates the new contract will generate around 40 million euros yearly once production begins in early 2025.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) was drifting 0.5% lower, easing from a 2.5% gain earlier, after saying it has started supplying renewable natural gas for vehicles operated by the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

NRG Energy (NRG) slid 2.9%, adding to a nearly 18% slide during the previous session, after UBS cut its stock rating for the power merchant company to sell from neutral and slashed its price target by $12 to $30. On Tuesday, NRG announced plans to acquire Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) for $2.8 billion in cash and also assuming $2.4 billion of Vivint debt.

