Energy Sector Update for 12/07/2022: CLNE, SHEL, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently down by 0.02%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 3.8% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.3% at $74.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 0.4% to $79.66 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.3% higher at $5.592 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) said it has started supplying renewable natural gas from a newly constructed station for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. Clean Energy Fuels' shares were down 0.2% in recent premarket activity.

Shell (SHEL) and BP (BP) agreed with the state firm of Trinidad and Tobago's Atlantic Liquified Natural Gas project to reduce participation in two trains, consolidating the Atlantic LNG joint ventures into one after four years of negotiations, according to the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago and Euronews. Shell's shares were up 0.3%, while BP was declining 0.1% in recent premarket activity.

