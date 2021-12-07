Energy Sector Update for 12/07/2021: MUR,NR,BKR

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.0% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $3.01 to $72.50 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $2.79 to $75.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.05 higher at $3.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Murphy Oil (MUR) jumped out to a 7.4% gain during Tuesday trading after a JPMorgan upgrade of the exploration and production company to overweight from neutral.

Newpark Resources (NR) climbed 5.8% after the oilfield-equipment rental company said its Fluids Systems unit and Industrialization was partnering with Saudi Arabia's Energy Services to create a joint venture to make oilfield chemicals and other products.

Baker Hughes (BKR) rose 0.7% on Tuesday after the oilfield-services firm said it received a contract from engineering and construction company Bechtel to support the expansion of the Pluto LNG onshore processing facility in Western Australia.

