Energy Sector Update for 12/07/2021: CPE, USWS, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were each up more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.98 at $71.47 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.73 to $74.81 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 10 cents higher at $3.76 per 1 million BTU.

US Well Services (USWS) said it has secured a contract to supply electric pressure pumping services for the Callon Petroleum (CPE) units operating in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale for up to three years. Callon Petroleum was gaining more than 4% in value recently.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was advancing slightly after saying it has won a call for tenders from the municipality of Ghent, Belgium to install and operate 800 new public charge points for electric vehicles by 2025.

