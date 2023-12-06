News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 12/06/2023: NPWR, FLNC, OSG, XOM

December 06, 2023 — 03:48 pm EST

Energy stocks declined late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index slumped 2.4%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index rose 1.2%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 1, following an increase of 1.9 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude tumbled 4.1% to $69.39 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent slid 3.7% to $74.33 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures plunged 5.2% to $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, NET Power (NPWR) shares jumped 7% after it said Wednesday it signed a supply deal under which Lummus Technology will design and provide NET Power with heat exchangers for its power plants.

Fluence Energy (FLNC) fell 13% after some controlling stockholders launched a secondary offering of shares.

Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) shares rose 2.6% after its board declared the first dividend since the spinoff of the international division in 2016 and authorized a boost in a stock buyback plan.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) said it updated its corporate plan through 2027, including a target for an additional $6 billion in structural cost reductions, bringing total cost savings to about $15 billion compared with 2019. The shares fell 1.4%.

