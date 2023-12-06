Energy Sector Update for 12/06/2023: FLNC, OSG, XOM

Energy stocks declined Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slumped 1.7%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.9%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 1 following an increase of 1.9 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude tumbled 3.8% to $69.56 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent slid 3.5% to $74.51 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures plunged 5.7% to $2.555 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Fluence Energy (FLNC) fell 13% after some controlling stockholders launched a secondary offering of shares.

Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) shares jumped 5.5% after its board declared the first dividend since the spinoff of the international division in 2016 and authorized a boost in a stock buyback plan.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) said it updated its corporate plan through 2027, including a target for an additional $6 billion in structural cost reductions, bringing total cost savings to about $15 billion compared with 2019. The shares fell 1.4%.

