Energy Sector Update for 12/06/2022: SRE, ET, PUMP, XLE, USO, UNG

December 06, 2022 — 09:18 am EST

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently slipping past 0.8%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1.3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.7% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.0% at $75.40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.8% to $81.18 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.5% lower at $5.492 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Sempra (SRE) unit Sempra Infrastructure said it has reached a long-term agreement to supply liquefied natural gas, or LNG, to Engie from phase 1 of the planned Port Arthur LNG project in Jefferson County, Texas. Sempra shares were 0.7% lower in recent premarket activity.

Energy Transfer (ET) shares were declining nearly 0.2% after it priced a public offering of $1 billion of 5.550% senior notes due 2028 at 99.974% of its face value, and $1.5 billion of 5.750% senior notes due 2033 at 99.891% of face value.

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) said it has executed a contract with a Permian operator for use of the oilfield services company's first electric-powered hydraulic fracturing fleet. ProPetro shares were down more than 1.5% recently.

