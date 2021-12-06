Energy Sector Update for 12/06/2021: ROCC,LPI,FTSI

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.3% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 2.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.56 to $68.82 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $2.57 to $72.45 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.45 lower at $3.68 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ranger Oil (ROCC) rose almost 14% after the energy company increased its Q4 sales volume projections to a new range of 26,700 to 28,000 barrels of oil per day from its prior outlook expecting between 25,700 to 27,700 barrels daily, citing better-than-expected performance by its existing wells, faster cycle times, and less anticipated downtime.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) was climbing 8.5% Monday afternoon after Raymond James cut its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $20 to $85 a share but reiterated its outperform rating for the company's stock.

FTS International (FTSI) climbed fractionally after the hydraulic fracturing services company said it was moving ahead with its proposed merger with ProFrac Holdings after the "go shop" period to solicit other offers expired on Sunday. The proposal is still subject to approval from FTS International shareholders.

