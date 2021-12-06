Energy Sector Update for 12/06/2021: HMLP, EQNR

Energy stocks were rising ahead of Monday's market open as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up by 1.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) gained 2.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) fell 8.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.84 at $68.10 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was $1.89 higher at $71.77 per barrel and natural gas futures were down 41 cents at $3.72 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) rose 5% after it received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. to acquire all publicly held common units of the company for $4.25 in cash per common unit.

Equinor (EQNR) shares were 3.3% higher as the Norwegian energy major agreed to acquire a 45% interest in UK battery storage developer Noriker Power.

