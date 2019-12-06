Energy Sector Update for 12/06/2019: MDR, SGU, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +1.74%

CVX: +2.02%

COP: +3.30%

SLB: +2.18%

OXY: +2.22%

Energy heavyweights powered up in midday trading Friday, driven by oil production cut news. The NYSE Energy Index surged 1.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was up $0.73 to $59.16 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract gained $0.91 to $64.30 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.37 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil was climbing over 1.2% while United States Natural Gas was 2.4% weaker. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up about 4%.

In industry news: OPEC and its allies struck a new oil production deal to deepen their output cuts, various media reported on Friday, as state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco raised a record $25.6 billion in its initial public offering.

In other sector news:

(-) McDermott International (MDR) was sliding 10% even after saying the Train 2 of the Freeport LNG project it is constructing in Texas has begun producing liquefied natural gas.

(+) Star Group (SGU) was up 2% after it reported a fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.69 per unit compared with the $0.40 loss per unit in the prior-year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.