Energy Sector Update for 12/06/2019: MDR, SGU, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.50%

CVX: Flat

COP: Flat

SLB: Flat

OXY: +0.45%

Energy heavyweights were mostly flat in pre-market trading Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was down $0.36 at $58.07 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract lost $0.23 to $63.16 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.41 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.16% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.10% lower.

In other sector news:

(+) McDermott International (MDR) was up more than 1% after saying the Train 2 of the Freeport LNG project it is constructing in Texas has begun producing liquefied natural gas.

(=) Star Group (SGU) was flat after it reported a fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.69 per unit compared with the $0.40 loss per unit in the prior-year period.

