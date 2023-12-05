Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2023: XOM, PXD, NEP, KMI

Energy stocks were declining Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.6% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was shedding 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.4% to $72.75 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.4% to $77.70 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 1.3% to $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) received a request Monday from the US Federal Trade Commission for "additional information and documentary materials" on their planned merger transaction, Pioneer said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Exxon shares fell almost 1.5% and Pioneer was down 1.4%.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) gained 1.5% after it priced its private offering of $750 million 7.25% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2029.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) disclosed late Monday its preliminary 2024 outlook and said it expects to generate $1.21 of net income per share, up 11% compared to its 2023 forecast of $1.09. Its shares fell 1.6%.

