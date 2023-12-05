News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2023: NEP, KMI, XLE, USO, UNG

December 05, 2023 — 09:27 am EST

December 05, 2023 — 09:27 am EST

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.8% at $73.60 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.8% to $78.68 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.3% higher at $2.756 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) was up more than 1% after it announced the pricing of its private offering of $750 million 7.25% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2029, to be issued by its direct subsidiary NextEra Energy Operating Partners.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) disclosed its preliminary 2024 outlook and expects to generate $1.21 of net income per share, which is up 11% compared to its 2023 forecast of $1.09. Kinder Morgan was down 0.3% in recent premarket activity.

