Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2023: CRGY, XOM, PXD, NEP, KMI

Energy stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 2% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was shedding 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.6% to $72.57 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.8% to $77.43 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 0.9% to $2.72 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Crescent Energy (CRGY) shares were rising 0.9% after Raymond James started coverage of the company with a strong buy rating and a $16 price target.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) received a request Monday from the US Federal Trade Commission for "additional information and documentary materials" on their planned merger transaction, Pioneer said in a filing. Exxon shares fell almost 1.8% and Pioneer was down 1.7%.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) gained 2.8% after it priced its private offering of $750 million 7.25% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2029.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) disclosed late Monday its preliminary 2024 outlook and said it expects to generate $1.21 of net income per share, up 11% compared to its 2023 forecast of $1.09. Its shares fell 1.9%.

