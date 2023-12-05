News & Insights

Energy
CRGY

Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2023: CRGY, XOM, PXD, NEP, KMI

December 05, 2023 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 2% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was shedding 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.6% to $72.57 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.8% to $77.43 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 0.9% to $2.72 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Crescent Energy (CRGY) shares were rising 0.9% after Raymond James started coverage of the company with a strong buy rating and a $16 price target.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) received a request Monday from the US Federal Trade Commission for "additional information and documentary materials" on their planned merger transaction, Pioneer said in a filing. Exxon shares fell almost 1.8% and Pioneer was down 1.7%.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) gained 2.8% after it priced its private offering of $750 million 7.25% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2029.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) disclosed late Monday its preliminary 2024 outlook and said it expects to generate $1.21 of net income per share, up 11% compared to its 2023 forecast of $1.09. Its shares fell 1.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRGY
XOM
PXD
NEP
KMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.