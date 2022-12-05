Energy
TTE

Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2022: TTE, GLNG, ACDC, XLE, USO, UNG

December 05, 2022 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by over 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 7% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.63% at $82.12 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.54% to $87.75 per barrel and natural gas futures were 8.15% lower at $5.77 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was climbing past 1% after the company and Air France-KLM announced a memorandum of understanding for the supply of more than 1 million cubic metres of sustainable aviation fuel.

Golar LNG (GLNG) was slightly advancing after saying it is offering to buy back parts of its $300 million senior unsecured bonds due October 2025 via a reverse Dutch Auction.

ProFrac Holding (ACDC) was inactive after saying it has agreed to acquire the Eagle Ford sand mining operations of Monarch Silica. Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year, were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTE
GLNG
ACDC
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.