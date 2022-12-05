Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2022: TOPS,GLNG,CSIQ

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 3.1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.05 to $77.93 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.97 to $83.60 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.61 lower at $5.67 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TOP Ships (TOPS) tumbled Monday, at one point sinking 61% to a record low of $1.73 a share, after the tanker company priced a $13.5 million public offering of 6.8 million shares at $2 apiece, below its last closing price of $4.44 per share. Investors also received a five-year class C warrant to buy another share exercisable at $2 a share for each share they purchase.

Golar LNG (GLNG) fell 1.2% after the liquified natural gas and regasification company said it plans to repurchase a portion of its $300 million in senior unsecured bonds due October 2025 through a reverse Dutch auction running through Dec. 9.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) declined 1.2%, giving back a more than 2% gain earlier Monday after announcing a new contract to provide solar modules for a pair of power projects now under construction in South Africa by the SOLA Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

