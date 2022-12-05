Energy
CGRN

Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2022: CGRN, TOPS, GLNG, CSIQ

December 05, 2022 — 03:57 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks continued to lose ground this Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 3.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 4.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.71 lower at $77.27 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.63 to $82.94 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.70 to $5.58 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) dropped 6.2%. The energy-as-a-service company announced a new two-year rental agreement for an 800-kilowatt microturbine system for an unnamed cryptocurrency data mining company in western Texas. The customer is also evaluating a 1-megawatt system for possible deployment early next year, Capstone said.

Golar LNG (GLNG) fell 1.2% after the liquified natural gas and regasification company said it plans to repurchase a portion of its $300 million in senior unsecured bonds due October 2025 through a reverse Dutch auction running through Dec. 9.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) declined almost 1%, giving back a more than 2% gain earlier after announcing a new contract to provide solar modules for a pair of power projects now under construction in South Africa by the SOLA Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

TOP Ships (TOPS) tumbled, at one point sinking 61% to a record low of $1.73 a share, after the tanker company priced a $13.5 million public offering of 6.8 million shares at $2 apiece, representing a 55% discount to Friday's closing price. Investors also received a five-year, class C warrant to buy another share exercisable at $2 a share for each share they bought. Shares were nearly 54% lower late Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGRN
TOPS
GLNG
CSIQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.