Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2019: PBR, BP, KLXE, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.33%

CVX: +0.02%

COP: Flat

SLB: +0.33%

OXY: -0.10%

Leading energy stocks were mostly gaining pre-bell Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was up $0.03 at $58.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract gained $0.54 to $63.54 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.42 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.82% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.43% higher.

In other sector news:

(+) Petrobras (PBR) is planning to distribute $34 billion in dividends over the next five years in an attempt by the Brazilian state-owned energy giant to attract investors, Bloomberg News reported. Petrobras was 1.3% higher in recent trading.

(-) BP (BP) was slightly lower after saying it agreed to raise its stake in Lightsource BP from 43% to 50% as part of the UK solar energy company's drive towards 10 gigawatts of developed assets over the next four years.

(=) KLX Energy (KLXE) was flat after reporting a Q3 net loss of $3.10 per share on a GAAP basis, compared with earnings of $0.16 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting earnings of $0.06 per share.

