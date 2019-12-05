Energy
PBR

Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2019: PBR, BP, KLXE, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.33%

CVX: +0.02%

COP: Flat

SLB: +0.33%

OXY: -0.10%

Leading energy stocks were mostly gaining pre-bell Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was up $0.03 at $58.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract gained $0.54 to $63.54 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.42 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.82% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.43% higher.

In other sector news:

(+) Petrobras (PBR) is planning to distribute $34 billion in dividends over the next five years in an attempt by the Brazilian state-owned energy giant to attract investors, Bloomberg News reported. Petrobras was 1.3% higher in recent trading.

(-) BP (BP) was slightly lower after saying it agreed to raise its stake in Lightsource BP from 43% to 50% as part of the UK solar energy company's drive towards 10 gigawatts of developed assets over the next four years.

(=) KLX Energy (KLXE) was flat after reporting a Q3 net loss of $3.10 per share on a GAAP basis, compared with earnings of $0.16 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting earnings of $0.06 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PBR BP KLXE XOM CVX

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular