Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2019: ET,SEMG,PBR,HUSA

Energy stocks were ending mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling slightly more than 0.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down over 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery settled unchanged at $58.43 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract advanced 48 cents to $63.48 per barrel. January natural gas futures rose 3 cents to$2.43 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) slipped more than 2% after Thursday declaring a December cash distribution of $0.122560 per unit, down 62% compared with its $0.322450 per unit distribution last month and also trailing the $0.399950 per unit it paid in December 2018. The December payment reflects 44,903 barrels of oil produced by the company during September and around 545.5 million cubic feet of natural gas in August compared with 81,317 barrels of oil and 858.3 million cubic feet of gas in August and July, respectively.

In other sector news:

(+) Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) climbed nearly 3% after Thursday saying it has doubled its ownership interest in Hupecol Meta, which is exploring almost 1,000 square miles of territory in Columbia's Llanos Basin. In addition to acquiring a 2% stake in Hupecol Meta's Venus exploration area, Houston American now owns 1% of the remaining 570,277 acres of the CPO-11 block.

(+) Energy Transfer LP (ET) rose over 2% after the oilfield-services company Thursday said it has completed its $650 million, all-stock acquisition of SemGroup Corp (SEMG), issuing around 57.6 million of its shares to SemGroup investors.

(+) Petrobras (PBR) was ahead 3% after the Brazilian energy major disclosed plans to distribute $34 billion in dividends over the next five years in a bid to attract investors, according to a Bloomberg report.

