Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2019: ET,SEMG,HUSA,PBR

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down more than 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was slipping 5 cents to $58.38 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing 19 cents to $63.19 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.44 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping nearly 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% decrease.

(+) Energy Transfer LP (ET) rose almost 2% after the oilfield-services company Thursday said it has completed its $650 million, all-stock acquisition of SemGroup Corp (SEMG), issuing around 57.6 million of its shares to SemGroup investors.

(+) Petrobras (PBR) was ahead 3.5% after the Brazilian energy major disclosed plans to distribute $34 billion in dividends over the next five years in a bid to attract investors, according to a Bloomberg report.

(+) Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) climbed nearly 3% after Thursday saying it has doubled its ownership interest in Hupecol Meta, which is exploring almost 1,000 square miles of territory in Columbia's Llanos Basin. In addition to acquiring a 2% stake in Hupecol Meta's Venus exploration area, Houston American now owns 1% of the remaining 570,277 acres of the CPO-11 block.

