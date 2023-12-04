Energy Sector Update for 12/04/2023: UEC, OKE, RNW

Energy stocks were retreating Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was fractionally lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was declining 1% to $73.28 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was sliding 0.8% to $78.25 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 5.2% to $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, the US and other countries have signed a declaration to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 at the UN's COP28 climate summit in Dubai. Uranium Energy (UEC) was gaining 1.7%, Energy Fuels (UUUU) was advancing 0.9%, Cameco (CCJ) rose 1.4% and NexGen Energy (NXE) was up 2.6%.

ONEOK (OKE) shares were rising 0.4% after BofA Securities upgraded the company to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $83 from $72.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) gained 1.8% after it said Monday the company and the Asian Development Bank have entered into a $5.3 billion memorandum of understanding to support "sustainable energy transition."

