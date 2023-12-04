News & Insights

Energy
TTE

Energy Sector Update for 12/04/2023: TTE, EVRG, XLE, USO, UNG

December 04, 2023 — 09:23 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.9% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 3.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.3% at $73.11 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 1.2% to reach $77.96 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 4.4% lower at $2.69 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it signed an investment agreement for its Mirny wind energy project with Kazakhstan's government. TotalEnergies was more than 2% lower in recent Monday premarket activity.

Evergy (EVRG) was down nearly 3% amid plans to offer $1.10 billion of convertible notes due 2027 through a private placement to qualified institutional buyers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTE
EVRG
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.