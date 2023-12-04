Energy Sector Update for 12/04/2023: AR, UEC, UUUU, CCJ, NXE, OKE

Energy stocks declined late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index dropped 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 1.1% to $73.28 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent fell 0.8% to $78.24 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 3.9% to $2.705 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Antero Resources (AR) shares dropped 3.8% after Truist Securities downgraded the company to hold from buy and cut its price target to $28 from $37.

The US and other countries signed a declaration to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 at the UN's COP28 climate summit in Dubai. Uranium Energy (UEC) gained 2.8%, Energy Fuels (UUUU) rose 1.4%, Cameco (CCJ) climbed 1.3% and NexGen Energy (NXE) increased 3.5%.

ONEOK (OKE) shares rose 0.4% after BofA Securities upgraded the company to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $83 from $72.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW) gained 1.3% after the company and the Asian Development Bank entered into a $5.3 billion memorandum of understanding to support "sustainable energy transition."

