Energy Sector Update for 12/04/2019: CNQ, EQNR, REX, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.62%

CVX: +0.74%

COP: +1.14%

SLB: +1.11%

OXY: +1.03%

Energy majors were climbing pre-market Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was up $1.53 at $57.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract gained $1.64 to $62.46 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.40 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 2.30% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.50% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), which was gaining over 2% in value after the company unveiled a 2020 capital budget of $4.05 billion, an increase of $250 million from 2019.

In other sector news:

(-) REX American Resources (REX) was down about 1% after it reported a fiscal Q3 loss of $0.32 per share, compared with earnings of $1.86 per share in the same period a year ago. Analysts' estimates were not available.

(+) Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has launched an investigation into Equinor's (EQNR) North Sea operations following two accidents that occurred in just a span of a week, website Energy Voice said. Equinor was 1% higher in recent trading.

