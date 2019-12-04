Energy Sector Update for 12/04/2019: CHK,VAL,REX

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.82%

CVX +0.87%

COP +3.27%

SLB +3.22%

OXY +1.13%

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing more than 1.6% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 1.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was rising $2.43 to $58.53 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing $2.58 to $63.40 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.58 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead over 3.9% while the United States Natural Gas fund was falling 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.4% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Chesapeake Energy (CHK) rallied Wednesday, racing 12% higher in recent trade, after the oil and natural gas producer said it secured a $1.5 billion term loan facility. The company now plans to use the new 54-month facility to fund a tender offer and consent solicitation for unsecured notes issued by its subsidiaries Brazos Valley Longhom and Brazos Valley Longhorn Finance Corp. and also to retire Brazos Valley's secured revolving credit facility.

In other sector news:

(+) Valaris plc (VAL) jumped over 17% after Luminus Management, which owns almost 19% of the oilfield-services company's stock, called on other shareholders to overhaul its board of directors, citing an "astounding number of mistakes" by current management in their marketing strategy, failing to monetize assets and increasing debt to pay for acquisitions.

(-) REX American Resources (REX) declined nearly 3% after the ethanol producer swung to a Q3 net loss of $0.32 per share, reversing a $1.86 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue dropped 30% from year-ago levels to $86.7 million.

