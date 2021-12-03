Energy Sector Update for 12/03/2021: SBR,RDS-A,RDS-B,PTEN,CNP,ET

Energy stocks extended their Friday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was sliding 2.0% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index still was less than 0.1% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.24 lower at $66.26 per barrel, giving back all of the day's earlier gains as the January contract expired Friday. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was falling $0.03 to $69.64 per barrel although Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.08 to $4.13 per 1 million BTU, snapping a three-day losing streak.

In company news, Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) slipped 1.5% after Friday declaring a December cash distribution of $0.312650 per unit, down almost 17% from its $0.375160 per unit distribution the prior month.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was 1% lower, giving back a modest gain earlier Friday that followed reports the energy major was cleared to move forward with a seismic survey offshore the East Coast after a South African high court dismissed efforts by environmentalists to stymie the marine project.

To the upside, Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) rose 1% after the oilfield-services company Friday said it had an average of 106 drill rigs in use throughout the US during November, an increase of three rigs over October levels.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) was 2% higher after the electricity and natural gas utility disclosed plans to further reduce its exposure to the midstream segment following completion of Energy Transfer's (ET) acquisition of rival pipeline company Enable Midstream Partners. Energy Transfer shares were 0.8% lower this afternoon.

