Energy Sector Update for 12/03/2021: RDS-A,RDS-B,PTEN,CNP,ET

Energy stocks turned lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was slipping 0.7% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was posting a 0.4% advance.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.17 to $66.67 per barrel, giving back most of its earlier gains. The global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.65 to $70.32 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.14 higher at $4.20 per 1 million BTU, snapping a three-day losing streak.

In company news, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was 0.4% lower, giving back a modest gain earlier Friday that followed reports the energy major was cleared to move forward with a seismic survey offshore the East Coast after a South African high court dismissed efforts by environmentalists to stymie the marine project.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) rose 1.9% after the oilfield-services company Friday said it had an average of 106 drill rigs in use throughout the US during November, an increase of three rigs over October levels.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) was 1.7% higher after the electricity and natural gas utility disclosed plans to further reduce its exposure to the midstream segment following completion of Energy Transfer's (ET) acquisition of rival pipeline company Enable Midstream Partners. Energy Transfer shares were 1.7% lower this afternoon.

